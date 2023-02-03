Taiwan's CPC Corp plans mid-year overhaul of Talin crude unit

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

February 03, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-owned refiner, CPC Corp, plans to shut its No. 11 crude distillation unit (CDU) in June for scheduled maintenance, company spokesperson Chang Ray-chung said on Friday.

The 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) unit at the producer's Talin site is expected to be offline until July, he said.

The company also plans to shut its 150,000-bpd No. 12 CDU at the same site for overhaul in September and November, he added.

The refiner will also shut its 75,000-bpd No. 2 CDU at its Taoyuan refinery over the period from December until January next year.

Exact dates will only be confirmed later in the year, Chang said, adding the timings could still be subject to change.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.