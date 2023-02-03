Taiwan's CPC Corp plans mid-year overhaul of Talin crude unit

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-owned refiner, CPC Corp, plans to shut its No. 11 crude distillation unit (CDU) in June for scheduled maintenance, company spokesperson Chang Ray-chung said on Friday.

The 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) unit at the producer's Talin site is expected to be offline until July, he said.

The company also plans to shut its 150,000-bpd No. 12 CDU at the same site for overhaul in September and November, he added.

The refiner will also shut its 75,000-bpd No. 2 CDU at its Taoyuan refinery over the period from December until January next year.

Exact dates will only be confirmed later in the year, Chang said, adding the timings could still be subject to change.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.