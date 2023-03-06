Taiwan's CPC Corp offers April-loading gasoil

March 06, 2023 — 03:20 am EST

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-owned refiner CPC Corp [RIC:RIC:MOEATA.UL] has issued a tender to sell April-loading 10ppm sulphur gasoil spot cargoes, according to the company's website on Monday.

Up to 450,000 barrels of gasoil loading between April 8 and April 22 have been offered via the tender, which closes on March 7 at 11:00 local time (0300 GMT), the website showed.

Bids have to be valid until 19:00 local time on March 9.

Two industry sources said the refiner can likely sell up to two 300,000-barrel cargoes given steady operations after earlier overhaul plans.

The refiner previously sold two cargoes of March-loading gasoil a month earlier at a discount of between 30 cents and 60 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, Reuters' records show.

