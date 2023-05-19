News & Insights

Taiwan's CPC Corp likely to skip June gasoil sales -sources

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

May 19, 2023 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp [RIC:RIC:MOEATA.UL] is likely to skip 10 ppm sulphur gasoil spot sales for June loading as stockpiling activity continues ahead of its imminent refinery overhaul, industry sources said on Friday.

The state-owned refiner was initially considering selling either June or July cargoes, given current volatility in gasoil prices, but is now likely to offer July cargoes, they added.

One of the sources initially expected the refiner to sell one gasoil cargo for June.

The refiner previously sold only one 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for May, loading at a small discount to Singapore quotes, Reuters records showed. MDIS/TENDA

Taiwanese refiners have cut back on spot sales for June because of expectedly lower run rates going into mid-2023, with FPCC also skipping June export sales for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil this month owing to expected cuts to operating rates.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap Editing by David Goodman)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.