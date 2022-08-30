Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 bln deal

Adds details of Pelosi visit

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd 2610.TW said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co BA.N 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus AIR.PA A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Boeing, which is trying to rebuild its business in China, was seen as the front-runner but had been at pains to avoid using her visit to actively lobby for a 787 deal, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month.

