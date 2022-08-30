Companies
BA

Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 bln deal

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

Adds details of Pelosi visit

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd 2610.TW said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co BA.N 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus AIR.PA A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Boeing, which is trying to rebuild its business in China, was seen as the front-runner but had been at pains to avoid using her visit to actively lobby for a 787 deal, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAAIR

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular