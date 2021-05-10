Commodities

Taiwan's China Airlines says pilot quarantines to impact freight operations

Ben Blanchard Reuters
TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's largest carrier China Airlines Ltd 2610.TW said on Tuesday that the quarantining of its pilots to stem a COVID-19 outbreak is initially expected to affect more than 10% of its freighter capacity.

It said that it was trying as hard as possible to maintain passenger and freighter services and was not grounding its aircraft, adding that it was still in the process of working out which flights would be affected.

