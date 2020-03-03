US Markets

Taiwan's c.bank to stabilise forex market after Fed cuts rates

Contributor
Liang-sa Loh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's central bank will act to stabilise the foreign exchange market after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

TAIPEI, March 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank will act to stabilise the foreign exchange market after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We don't know how powerful this will be," said the central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity, referring to the impact of the U.S. decision on Taiwan's foreign exchange market.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar more than 0.7% on Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular