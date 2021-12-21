Taiwan's Acer sues Volkswagen for patents infringement - WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese computer maker Acer 2353.TW has sued Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE for infringing on its mobile network patents, German newspaper WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. state of Virginia, Acer alleges that the German carmaker has only paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but has largely installed mobile phone chips with 4G technology in the past two years, WirtschaftWoche said.

Volkswagen said it would examine the lawsuit with its supplier and then decide what course of action it will take.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

