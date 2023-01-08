Taiwanese satellites signal Asia’s distrust of Musk

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The self-governed island, claimed by Beijing, is courting investors as it is preparing to roll out a government-backed satellite network. The idea is to emulate the support Elon Musk’s SpaceX unit Starlink is providing Ukraine to help in its battle with Russia. Ordinarily reliant on U.S. technology for defence, Taipei has reasonable concerns about the Tesla boss’ relationship with Beijing, given the mainland market’s importance to the company. China accounts for roughly one quarter of its revenue.

The move is part of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s plan to smarten up defence spending, which has previously focused on trophy hardware like tanks, to the frustration of Pentagon advisors. In addition to facilitating the sort of internet-enabled resistance Ukraine has given Russia, there are commercial applications, so it could be smart business. Japan, South Korea and Vietnam have similar concerns about China and about Musk, so there may be scope for a broader Asian system. That could leave Starlink, which Beijing won’t allow to be sold inside China, without much of a market in East Asia. (By Pete Sweeney)

