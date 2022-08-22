US Markets

Taiwan will continue to work with U.S. on bolstering its defences, president says

Contributors
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Sarah Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Taiwan will continue to work with the United States on bolstering its defences, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group from Stanford University on Tuesday.

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan will continue to work with the United States on bolstering its defences, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group from Stanford University on Tuesday.

"As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism we continue to bolster our defence autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the United States on this front," she said in comments streamed live on her social media pages.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular