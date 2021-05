TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's electricity provider said on Monday that power cuts would hit parts of the island starting from 8.50 pm (1250 GMT) as power supplies for the grid were insufficient following a spike in demand.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Gareth Jones)

