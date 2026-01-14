Taiwan Union Technology (TPEX:6274) Price Target Increased by 10.46% to 494.38

The average one-year price target for Taiwan Union Technology (TPEX:6274) has been revised to NT$494.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.46% from the prior estimate of NT$447.55 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$313.10 to a high of NT$682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.53% from the latest reported closing price of NT$169.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Union Technology. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6274 is 0.13%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 18,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,319K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares , representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6274 by 80.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6274 by 74.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,182K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,163K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6274 by 10.71% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,332K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company.

