Taiwan Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Monday release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 18.0 percent on year after dropping 20.1 percent in March. Exports are called lower by an annual 18.2 percent after falling 19.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.70 billion, down from $4.22 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see March figures for building approvals and April results for the business confidence survey from National Australia Bank. In February, building approvals were up 4.0 percent on month, including an 11.3 percent jump in private house approvals. The NAB business confidence index score was -1 in March, while the business survey was at +16.

The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on March 9 and 10. At the meeting, the BoJ left its ultra-loose monetary policy stance unchanged on Friday in the final meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, thus passing the baton to Kazuo Ueda who was just confirmed by the Japanese parliament Diet as his successor.

Japan will also see April results for the services PMI from Jibun bank; in March, the index score was 54.9.

