Taiwan to spend $335 mln to woo foreign tech investment

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Taiwan will spend more than T$10 billion ($334.49 million) over the next seven years to lure investment in technology from foreign companies, Lin Chuan-neng, the island's vice minister of economic affairs, said on Thursday.

TAIPEI, June 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan will spend more than T$10 billion ($334.49 million) over the next seven years to lure investment in technology from foreign companies, Lin Chuan-neng, the island's vice minister of economic affairs, said on Thursday.

($1=29.8960 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More