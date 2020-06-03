Taiwan to spend $335 mln to woo foreign tech investment

TAIPEI, June 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan will spend more than T$10 billion ($334.49 million) over the next seven years to lure investment in technology from foreign companies, Lin Chuan-neng, the island's vice minister of economic affairs, said on Thursday.

($1=29.8960 Taiwan dollars)

