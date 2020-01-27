Taiwan to inspect travellers to enforce mask export ban, will permit personal use

Taiwan will inspect people leaving the island to ensure they are not breaking a temporary ban on exporting face masks amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus which started in China, but people carrying them for personal use will be exempted.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.