Taiwan to get 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine, half from AstraZeneca

TAIPEI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, the government said on Wednesday.

The vaccines will arrive by March at the earliest, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

