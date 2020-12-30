AZN

Taiwan to get 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine, half from AstraZeneca

Taiwan has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca Plc, the government said on Wednesday. The vaccines will arrive by March at the earliest, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said in a statement.

