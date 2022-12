Taiwan to extend military service to one year, citing China threat

TAIPEI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan will extend compulsory military service to one year from the current four months due to the increased threat it faces from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

"As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom all over the world, and it will not become a battlefield," Tsai told a news conference announcing the decision.

