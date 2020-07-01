Taiwan to establish representative office in unrecognised Somaliland

TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan will establish a representative office in the breakaway African region of Somaliland, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday, amid an escalating diplomatic tug-of-war between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan has signed an agreement with Somaliland to "establish good relations" and that the two countries "share a deep-seated love of freedom & democracy," Wu wrote on Twitter.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations with only 15 countries due to pressure from China, which considers the island to be its territory with no right to state-to-state ties.

Somaliland is a self-declared state internationally recognised only as an autonomous region of Somalia. It is strategically located on the Horn of Africa on the shores of the Gulf of Aden, facing war-torn Yemen.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.