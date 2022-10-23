Taiwan to boost energy inventories amid China threat

By building new storage facilities across Taiwan, he said, the ministry is planning to raise natural gas inventories to more than 20 days by 2030, up from the current level of 11 days.

Tseng said coal inventories would be increased in the coming years while those for crude would continue at a level of more than 100 days. He declined to give details as making such information public "does no good to Taiwan."

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure against the island over the past two years. Taipei strongly rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and vows to defend its freedom and democracy.

Taiwan authorities have been looking at Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the country's resistance in the event China ever makes good on its threat to attack the island, including studying war tactics and using satellites to communicate with the outside world.

(Reporting By Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

