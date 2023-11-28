Taiwan tenders for up to 109,325 T wheat of U.S.-origin -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase up to 109,325 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 30.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types for 2024 shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment of an estimated 54,775 tons was sought for shipment between Jan. 15-Jan. 29. Another consignment of an estimated 54,550 tons was sought for shipment between Feb. 2-Feb. 16.

It is possible only one consignment will be bought, traders said. Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

U.S. wheat futures fell to life-of-contract lows on Monday on dull demand and technical selling.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

