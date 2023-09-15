Taiwan tenders for some 93,125 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin

HAMBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 93,125 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sept. 22.

The tender seeks two consignments both involving a range of different wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The first consignment 52,000 tons is sought for shipment between Nov. 9-Nov. 23 and the second of 41,125 tons between Nov. 25-Dec. 9.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and soft white wheat.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

