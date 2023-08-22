Taiwan tenders for some 104,000 metric tons wheat of US origin

Adds details, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 104,000 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Aug. 25.

The tender seeks two consignments each of 52,000 metric tons - both involving a range of different wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The first consignment is sought for shipment between Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 and the second between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

The association's tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

