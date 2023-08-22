News & Insights

Commodities

Taiwan tenders for some 104,000 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin

August 22, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 104,000 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Aug. 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.