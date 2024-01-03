Taiwan tenders for estimated 82,975 T wheat of U.S.-origin

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to buy an estimated 82,975 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Friday, Jan. 5.

The tender seeks a range of wheat types for 2024 shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, such as dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

One consignment of 41,325 tons was sought for shipment between Feb. 27 and March 12. Another consignment of 41,650 tons was sought for shipment between March 16 and March 30.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 30, the association purchased an estimated 109,325 tons of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.