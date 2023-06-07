Taiwan tenders for about 56,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin - traders

HAMBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 56,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 14.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between July 31 and Aug. 14.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat. The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

