Taiwan tenders for 89,425 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 89,425 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 13.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment of 42,505 tonnes is sought for shipment between July 2 and July 16. A second consignment of 46,920 tonnes is sought for shipment between July 19 and Aug. 2.

In its last tender reported on April 8, the association bought an estimated 96,645 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

