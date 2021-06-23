Commodities

Taiwan tenders for 55,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 55,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

HAMBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 55,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 24.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular