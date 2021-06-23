Taiwan tenders for 55,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin
HAMBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 55,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 24.
The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan)
