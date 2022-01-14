Commodities

Taiwan tenders for 49,395 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin -traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 49,395 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 49,395 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 20.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 16 and 30.

Wheat types sought include northern spring, dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

In its last reported tender on Dec. 23, the association bought an estimated 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States.

