Commodities

Taiwan tenders for 48,100 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

February 03, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 48,100 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 9.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 29 and April 12.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat. The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.