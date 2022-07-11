Taiwan tenders for 44,725 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

HAMBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 44,725 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 13.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

