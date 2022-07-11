Taiwan tenders for 44,725 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

Commodities

The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 44,725 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 13.

