Taiwan tenders for 44,725 tonnes wheat from the United States

Adds detail in paragraph 3

HAMBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 44,725 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 13.

The tender seeks different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. They include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

In its last reported tender on June 29, the association purchased an estimated 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Arun Koyyur)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.