Taiwan tenders for 34,025 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 34,025 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 25.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.

