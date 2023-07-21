Taiwan tenders for 108,000 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin

Adds detail, shipment periods from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 108,000 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 27.

The tender seeks two consignments both involving a range of different wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The first consignment of 56,000 metric tons is sought for shipment for Sept. 6-20 and the second of 52,000 metric tons for Sept. 22-Oct. 6.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and soft white wheat.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

