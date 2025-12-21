Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TWSE:6278) Price Target Decreased by 11.89% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TWSE:6278) has been revised to NT$102.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.89% from the prior estimate of NT$115.77 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$101.00 to a high of NT$105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from the latest reported closing price of NT$95.70 / share.

Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology Maintains 5.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6278 is 0.05%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 24,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,640K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing a decrease of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6278 by 8.48% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,460K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6278 by 9.19% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 2,399K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares , representing an increase of 42.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6278 by 41.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,367K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,269K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.