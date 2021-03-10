Taiwan Stocks May Tick Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 90 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 15,910-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, although technology stocks may take a hit following recent sharp gains. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement companies, support from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 58.58 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 15,911.67 after trading between 15,857.32 and 15,986.07.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial both collected 0.56 percent, while CTBC Financial and First Financial both rose 0.47 percent, E Sun Financial climbed 1.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation and Hon Hai Precision both gained 0.43 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.55 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.52 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.71 percent, Formosa Plastic spiked 1.95 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement dropped 0.92 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding on to solid gains while the NASDAQ slipped into the red on profit taking.

The Dow jumped 464.28 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 32,297.02, while the NASDAQ eased 4.99 points or 0.04 percent to end at 13,068.83 and the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 3,898.81.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session after the Labor Department noted tame consumer price inflation in February. Concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent spike in bond yields, which has resulted in considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Bond yields pulled back near the unchanged line following the release of the inflation data after moving modestly higher earlier in the day.

Early buying interest was also generated by reports that the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.