Taiwan stocks have good fundamentals, investors should remain calm, stock market says

January 17, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks have good fundamentals and investors should remain calm and face recent fluctuations rationally, the Taiwan stock exchange said on Wednesday.

If the market falls irrationally and continuously, the stock exchange said it would cooperation with relevant government departments and take stabilisation steps if necessary.

The benchmark index .TWII closed down 1.1% on Wednesday, broadly tracking most other Asia bourses.

