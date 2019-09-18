Taiwan Stock May See Renewed Selling Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 140 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,930-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after the Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points. The European and U.S. markets finally ended mixed and little changed but the Asian bourses probably will at least open lower.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed bag from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 54.95 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 10,929.45 after trading between 10,878.34 and 10,971.54.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.24 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.20 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.43 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.11 percent, First Financial rose 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial advanced 0.95 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.75 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.27 percent, Largan Precision soared 5.78 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.76 percent, MediaTek dipped 0.26 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.76 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and Asia Cement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests a wild ride following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 36.28 points or 0.13 percent to 27,147.08, while the NASDAQ fell 8.62 points or 0.11 percent to 8,177.39 and the S&P 500 rose 1.03 points or 0.03 percent to 3,006.73.

The volatility on Wall Street came after the Fed revealed its widely expected decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points, lowering the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.75 to 2 percent. The latest rate cut was again attributed to the implications of global developments for the economic outlook and muted inflation pressures.

The decision to cut rates was widely expected by economists but was not without dissent from members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed's economic projections suggest that the meeting participants are also divided about the outlook for interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting press conference that the central bank is prepared for a more "extensive sequence of rate cuts" in the face of an economic downturn but noted that is not currently expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight session after moving surging Monday amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $58.11 a barrel.

