Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 100 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 9,630-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the cement and plastic companies.

For the day, the index shed 69.49 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 9,629.43 after trading between 9,415.52 and 9,655.70.

Among the actives, Fubon Financial sank 1.04 percent, while First Financial retreated 1.26 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.41 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 2.01 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.14 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.20 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.26 percent, MediaTek dropped 1.03 percent, Asia Cement advanced 1.03 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.61 percent, Formosa Plastic picked up 0.67 percent and CTBC Financial, Cathay Financial and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

