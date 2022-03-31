Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 220 points or 1.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,700-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology and plastic stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index lost 47.09 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 17,693.47 after trading between 17,682.53 and 17,767.81.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial strengthened 1.54 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.38 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.53 percent, First Financial jumped 1.61 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.61 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.92 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.47 percent, Largan Precision declined 1.05 percent, MediaTek skidded 1.09 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.19 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slumped 0.32 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.21 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.10 percent and Catcher Technology and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed, finishing solidly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 550.46 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 34,678.35, while the NASDAQ plunged 221.76 points or 1.54 percent to close at 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 tumbled 72.04 points or 1.57 percent to end at 4,530.41.

Selling pressure picked up considerably in the final hour of the last trading day of the quarter, which marked the first negative quarter for the major averages since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders may also have been looking to safer havens ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report later today.

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.

