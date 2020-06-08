Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in six straight sessions, advancing almost 670 points or 6.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,610-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 130.92 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 11,610.32 after trading between 11,528.44 and 11,631.89.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 0.72 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 095 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 0.96 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.80 percent, First Financial increased 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.09 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.53 percent, Largan Precision rallied 3.51 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.22 percent, MediaTek rose 0.10 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.83 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement added 0.69 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

