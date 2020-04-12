Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after it had halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 470 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,150-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. markets were closed for Good Friday, as were many of the European bourses - and the Asian markets are now tipped to see mild upside.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financial chares and cement stocks were capped by weakness from the technology companies.

For the day, the index climbed 38.18 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 10,157.61 after trading between 10,103.77 and 10,165.12.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 4.42 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 2.28 percent, CTBC Financial accelerated 3.32 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 2.62 percent, First Financial advanced 2.23 percent, E Sun Financial collected 1.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.24 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.70 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.14 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.03 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.50 percent, MediaTek fell 0.43 percent, Asia Cement added 0.36 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 1.11 percent and Formosa Plastic gained 1.61 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street, and most of the European markets were closed as well - although there was some optimism generated by the latest economic rescue package from the Eurogroup.

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will establish Pandemic Crisis Support package with a size close to EUR 240 billion, which is about 2 percent of GDP. This will be available to all members of the European Stability Mechanism, a bailout fund.

In addition, there are more stimulus measures under discussion in the United States as well to help prop up the world's largest economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Friday, despite production cuts to be implemented by OPEC and its allies to counter plummeting demand. West Texas Intermediate sank $2.33 or 9.29 percent to $22.76, with possible U.S. tariffs on the horizon.

