Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, jumping more than 290 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,925-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 91.33 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 11,927.73 after trading between 11,913.02 and 11,990.78.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 1.06 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.50 percent, CTBC Financial jumped 1.58 percent, Fubon Financial accelerated 2.39 percent, First Financial increased 0.87 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.55 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.26 percent, Largan Precision added 0.73 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.24 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.17 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.59 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.10 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and Hon Hai Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.

