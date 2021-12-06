Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Halt Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping more than 35 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,690-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing virus concerns and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Monday following a mixed performance from the technology stocks and gains from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 8.93 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 17,688.21 after trading between 17,585.95 and 17,763.42.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial improved 1.32 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.99 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.27 percent, First Financial added 0.21 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.32 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation declined 1.46 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.43 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.75 percent, Catcher Technology rallied 1.67 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.36 percent, Delta Electronics eased 0.19 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.94 percent, Taiwan Cement accelerated 1.94 percent and Formosa Plastics perked 0.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened mostly higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 646.95 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 35,227.03, while the NASDAQ advanced 139.68 points or 0.93 percent to end at 15,225.15 and the S&P 500 gained 53.24 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,591.67.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid indications the new strain causes milder symptoms.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN it is too early to make definitive statements but said early signals regarding the severity of Omicron are encouraging.

Meanwhile, the jump by the Dow comes amid standout gains by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday as Saudi Arabia's Aramco hiked prices of crude exported to Asia and the U.S. and amid easing concerns about Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for surged $3.23 or 4.9 percent at $69.49 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release November figures for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation later today. In October, imports were up 37.2 percent on year and exports gained an annual 24.6 percent for a trade surplus of $6.12 billion. Overall inflation was down 0.06 percent on month and up 2.58 percent on year.

