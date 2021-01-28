Taiwan Stock Market Predicted To Rebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market turned emphatically lower again on Thursday, one day after halting the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 500 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,415-point plateau although it figures to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for a technical rebound after heavy losses and highly speculative trading in the previous session. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plunged 285.57 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 15,415.88 after trading between 15,367.45 and 15,557.02.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.99 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.52 percent, CTBC Financial retreated 1.03 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.28 percent, First Financial dipped 0.25 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.83 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 2.28 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 6.57 percent, Hon Hai Precision tanked 3.66 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.68 percent, MediaTek tumbled 3.12 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.75 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.37 percent, Taiwan Cement eased 0.25 percent and Catcher Technology and Delta Electronic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session after two days of weakness.

The Dow climbed 300.19 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 30,603.36, while the NASDAQ gained 66.56 points or 0.50 percent to end at 13,337.16 and the S&P 500 added 36.61 points or 0.98 percent to close at 3,787.38.

The early rally on Wall Street followed a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week.

Also, the Commerce Department said economic growth matched estimates in the fourth quarter of 2020, and also that new home sales in the U.S. rebounded in December after falling in four consecutive months.

On the corporate scene, shares of Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) slumped after disappointing earnings news, while heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) gave back ground after skyrocketing in the previous session.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday on worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases, tighter lockdown restrictions and delays in vaccine supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March sank $0.51 or 1 percent at $52.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release an advance estimate for Q4 gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.61 percent - down from 3.92 percent in Q3.

