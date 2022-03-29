Taiwan Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 210 points or 1.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,550-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a cease fire between Russia and Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 28.65 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 17,548.66 after trading between 17,493.01 and 17,585.91.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial improved 0.79 percent, while Mega Financial dropped 0.94 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.69 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.13 percent, First Financial sank 0.54 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.62 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.86 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.19 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.47 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.84 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.34 percent, MediaTek plummeted 5.39 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.38 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.62 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.20 percent and Formosa Plastic and Formosa Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 338.30 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 35,294.19, while the NASDAQ soared 264.73 points or 1.84 percent to end at 14,619.64 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.08 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,631.08.

Reports about encouraging progress in a cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey helped lift investor sentiment on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Labor Department said the number of job openings in the United States was little changed in February, while the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 19.1 percent in January. And the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday amid easing worries about global crude supply after positive reports of the peace talks. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May ended down by $1.72 or 1.6 percent at $104.24 a barrel.

