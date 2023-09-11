Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, surrendering more than 350 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,430-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on an improved outlook for interest rates and support from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks, losses from the steel companies and support from the plastic and cement shares.

For the day, the index dropped 143.07 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 16,432.95 after trading between 16,398.30 and 16,600.03.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 0.54 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.28 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.83 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.16 percent, First Financial perked 0.19 percent, E. Sun Financial slid 0.21 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.56 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation improved 0.77 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.94 percent, MediaTek added 0.71 percent, Largan Precision increased 0.76 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 2.50 percent, Novatek Microelectronics rose 0.23 percent, Formosa Plastics rallied 0.37 percent, Nan Ya Plastics strengthened 0.30 percent, Asia Cement climbed 0.51 percent, Taiwan Cement gathered 0.29 percent, China Steel lost 0.38 percent and Catcher Technology was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow advanced 87.13 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 34,663.72, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.14 percent to close at 13,917.89 and the S&P 500 gained 29.97 points or 0.67 percent to end at 4,487.46.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ received a boost from a surge by shares of Tesla (TSLA), with the electric car maker spiking by 10.1 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Equal-Weight.

The overall strength on Wall Street partly reflected easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates after reports suggested a shift in Federal Reserve officials' stance on rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 93.0 chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next week. The outlook for November is a little more uncertain, however, with the FedWatch Tool indicating a 54.5 percent chance rates will remain unchanged and a 42.6 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, retreating from last week's 10-month highs on concerns about the outlook for energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended lower by $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $87.29 a barrel.

