Taiwan Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which if had fallen more than 160 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,050-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on easing crude oil prices, with profit taking also expected ahead of the new year. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by support from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index sank 38.22 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 12,053.37 after trading between 12,046.22 and 12,114.89.

Among the actives, Mega Financial sank 0.65 percent, while Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.04 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.66 percent, Largan Precision lost 0.60 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 4.97 percent, Asia Cement advanced 0.94 percent, Taiwan Cement climbed 0.92 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 1.09 percent and CTBC Financial, First Financial, Cathay Financial, MediaTek and CKH Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower in light volume on Monday, pulling back from record highs as traders cashed in ahead of the new year.

The Dow shed 183.12 points or 0.64 percent to 28,462.14, while the NASDAQ lost 60.62 points or 0.67 percent to 8,945.99 and the S&P 500 fell 18.73 points or 0.58 percent to 3,221.29.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.

In economic news, MNI Indicators said Chicago-area business activity continued to contract in December, although the pace of contraction slowed from the previous month. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. rebounded in November.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.04 at $61.68 a barrel after rising to a high of $62.34 earlier in the day.

