Taiwan Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 330 points or 3.6 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,000-point plateau although it's expected to see mild selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to plummeting crude oil prices, while profit taking is also likely on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and cement and plastics companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 177.65 points or 1.81 percent to finish at 9,996.39 after trading between 9,928.16 and 10,039.15.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 0.86 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.18 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.28 percent, Fubon Financial was down 0.13 percent, First Financial increased 1.28 percent, E Sun Financial gained 1.44 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company accelerated 2.72 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.35 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.42 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.78 percent, Catcher Technology was up 0.25 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.76 percent, Asia Cement soared 2.18 percent, Taiwan Cement surged 2.30 percent and Formosa Plastic spiked 2.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, sending the major averages slightly into the red.

The Dow eased 26.13 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 22,653.86, while the NASDAQ lost 25.98 points or 0.33 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 fell 4.27 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,659.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted to recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York.

But buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders taking profits after seeing Monday's strong rally as overdone.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45 or 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel.

