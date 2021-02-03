Taiwan Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, accelerating more than 630 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,770-point plateau although now the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on stimulus concerns and lackluster earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 11.27 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 15,771.32 after trading between 15,741.16 and 15,896.40.

Among the actives, Mega Financial collected 0.35 percent, while Fubon Financial gained 0.74 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.62 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.32 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.14 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.50 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 1.02 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.04 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.44 percent, Asia Cement added 0.61 percent, Taiwan Cement shed 0.49 percent and CTBC Financial, First Financial, Hon Hai Precision and Cathay Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 36.12 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,723.60, while the NASDAQ eased 2.23 points or 0.02 percent to end at 13,610.54 and the S&P 500 rose 3.86 points or 0.10 percent to close at 3,830.17.

Earnings news was inconsistent as Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amgen (AMGN) and Amazon all beat the street although only Alphabet posted gains in the market.

The lackluster performance by the broader markets followed the release of some upbeat economic data, which raised concerns lawmakers will feel less pressure to provide additional stimulus.

Payroll processor ADP noted a much stronger than expected rebound in private sector employment in January, while the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly accelerated last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher to hit 11-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by OPEC's decision to cut crude production for two months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.93 or 1.7 percent at $55.69 a barrel.

