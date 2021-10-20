Taiwan Stock Market May See Mild Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 430 points or 2.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,885-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on encouraging corporate results and rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets mostly saw mild upside and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 12.85 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 16,887.82 after trading between 16,855.81 and 16,973.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.46 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.67 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell 0.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.47 percent, Largan Precision gained 0.73 percent, Catcher Technology gathered 0.31 percent, MediaTek rose 0.33 percent, Delta Electronics tumbled 1.74 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.44 percent, Asia Cement dropped 0.89 percent, Taiwan Cement declined 1.53 percent and CTBC Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday. The Dow and S&P 500 remained well in the green and finished that way, while the NASDAQ hugged the unchanged line and ended slightly in the red.

The Dow climbed 152.03 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 35,609.34, while the NASDAQ dipped 7.41 points or 0.05 percent to close at 15,121.68 and the S&P 500 rose 16.56 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,536.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted positively to another batch of largely upbeat corporate earnings news.

Traders largely shrugged off the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which noted the pace of U.S. economic growth has recently slowed due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Fed also said employment increased at a modest to moderate rate in recent weeks, as demand for workers was high, but labor growth was dampened by a low supply of workers.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, while increased demand also supported prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.98 or 1.2 percent at $83.42 a barrel.

