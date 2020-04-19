Taiwan Stock Market May See Further Upside

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 450 points or 4.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 10,600-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the technology, cement and plastic sectors, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index soared 221.56 points or 2.14 percent to finish at 10,597.04 after trading between 10,552.58 and 10,710.15.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 1.06 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.87 percent, CTBC Financial rose 0.51 percent, Fubon Financial increased 1.00 percent, First Financial fell 0.47 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged 6.98 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 1.01 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 2.43 percent, Largan Precision jumped 3.36 percent, MediaTek advanced 1.80 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.58 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.36 percent, Formosa Plastic gathered 1.34 percent and Catcher Technology was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.